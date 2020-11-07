ValuEngine Upgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Hold

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $22.58 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.70.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 61.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 94.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 66,261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.