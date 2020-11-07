ValuEngine Upgrades Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to Sell

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

