ValuEngine Upgrades Cigna (NYSE:CI) to “Sell”

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.10.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $12,907,569. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

