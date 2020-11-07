ValuEngine Lowers Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Strong Sell

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Randolph Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

