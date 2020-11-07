ValuEngine Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Sell

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

MOFG stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $323.43 million, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

