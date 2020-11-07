ValuEngine Lowers Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Strong Sell

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

MPB opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,635 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $110,719 over the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

