ValuEngine Lowers AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.54.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,571 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,953,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

