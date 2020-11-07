ValuEngine Lowers Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Altabancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Altabancorp stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $427.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

