ValuEngine Downgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Sell

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.