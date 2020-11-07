ValuEngine Downgrades MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Strong Sell

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.34. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $135,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

