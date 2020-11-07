ValuEngine Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Strong Sell

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

IBCP stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank by 574.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

