ValuEngine Downgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Strong Sell

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FOX stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after buying an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $86,745,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 2,665,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

