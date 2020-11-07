Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) PT Lowered to $9.25 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.75 to $9.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.