US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

US Foods stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.56 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

