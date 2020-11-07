United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for United States Cellular’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of USM opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares in the company, valued at $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

