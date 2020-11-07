uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.93) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in uniQure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

