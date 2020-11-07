Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.