Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

