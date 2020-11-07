Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after buying an additional 225,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $115.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $964,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,522.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,282 shares of company stock worth $9,808,034. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

