UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered DS Smith to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

DITHF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

