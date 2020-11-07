UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020 // Comments off

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered DS Smith to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

DITHF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: Float

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.