UBS Group Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $36.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 851.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.