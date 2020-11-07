UBS Group Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $36.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.
KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Shares of KMT opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 851.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.