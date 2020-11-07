UBS Group Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $18.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEP. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

HEP stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 360,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

