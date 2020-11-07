Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trustmark by 25.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

