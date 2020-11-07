Truist Securiti Comments on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 309,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.