Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 402,114 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

