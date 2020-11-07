Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $5,577,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $3,756,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 57.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.