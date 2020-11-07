trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $1.60 Price Target at Wedbush

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.60 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in trivago in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

