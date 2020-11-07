TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.40

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 1105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.
In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,145 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,640. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,162,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 351,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 96,477 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
