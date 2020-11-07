TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.40

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 1105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,145 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,640. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,162,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 351,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 96,477 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

