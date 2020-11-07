Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) Given New $3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:TMQ opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.