Trex Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trex in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

TREX opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.