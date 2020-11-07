Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

TMICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trend Micro in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trend Micro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.42. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

