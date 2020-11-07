TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $10.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.
NYSE TAC opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.
