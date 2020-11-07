TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $10.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TransAlta by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

