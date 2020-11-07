Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of LNC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

