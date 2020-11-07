Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 616 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

NWL stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.