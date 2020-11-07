Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 529 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average of $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.