Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 46,961 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,961 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of PAAS opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 230.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.