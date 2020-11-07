Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,191 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

