Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 287 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Comerica worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

CMA opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

