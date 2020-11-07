Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,399 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,057,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $97.92.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

