Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,529 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after buying an additional 732,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,453,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,810,000 after buying an additional 648,981 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,209,598.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,031,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

