Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.35.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Peloton from $129.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Peloton from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.31.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $24,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

