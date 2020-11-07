Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

NYSE:W opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 18,300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 532,256 shares of company stock valued at $158,764,230. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

