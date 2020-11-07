Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.85 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,870 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $5,538,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.95 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

