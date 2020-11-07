Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 82,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,882,215.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,215.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,682,967 shares of company stock valued at $189,796,927 over the last quarter.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

