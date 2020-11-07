Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,395,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.20%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

