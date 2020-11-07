Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 911 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after buying an additional 76,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,630,000 after buying an additional 67,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $10,208,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $342.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.74. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $356.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

