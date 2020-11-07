Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 556 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 124.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total value of $824,652.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,939.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,460 shares of company stock worth $3,929,769 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $198.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.