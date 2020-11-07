Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,382 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Insulet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Insulet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,908,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $257.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.39 and its 200 day moving average is $209.84. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $259.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.