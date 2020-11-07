Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

