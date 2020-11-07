Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,003 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,601,000 after buying an additional 1,490,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

